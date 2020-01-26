The 2020 National Television Awards are fast approaching which means some of our favourite celebrities will be dressing to impress in chic suits and show-stopping gowns. While many like to keep us guessing about their outfits until the moment they hit the red carpet (the anticipation is unbearable!), Nadia Sawalha has already revealed what the Loose Women cast plan to wear.

In 2019, the women swapped their colourful dresses for matching black tuxedos that were supposedly chosen to champion female empowerment. Bringing new meaning to the term 'fashion statement', they chose the suits to make a stand against female celebrities feeling like they have to bare their skin in order to make the pages of newspapers and magazines, while men wear a simple suit.

Speaking of last year's NTAs, Nadia said in a YouTube video: "All the women wore black and we all stood together and held hands and it was just so powerful. We all found it really moving." She then shared the exciting news that the women plan to deliver an equally important message for the upcoming awards. Dispelling rumours that they fight or battel with one another, the mother-of-two stated: "Often people want to drive a wedge...We're really great friends so we love to show solidarity on the red carpet."

This year, all of the Loose Women will band together once again by wearing matching red gowns. "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are," she gushed on the video. "We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red." The 55-year-old TV presenter also revealed she has already had some wardrobe mishaps! She said there have been multiple gowns on the rail recently as the women prepare for the awards, and she sheepishly admitted: "As you know, I've had a couple of accidents with a couple of them." Before the weekend, she told her Instagram fans she broke the zip on two of her NTA dresses and joked: "I should be on nothing but juice till the night!!! But sod it!! Let’s eat too much, drink a bit, and laugh lots instead!!." We're not sure about you, but we're even more excited for Tuesday now.

