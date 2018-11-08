Nadia Sawalha surprises Loose Women viewers with drastic make-under Viewers were left confused...

Nadia Sawalha got fans talking on Thursday when she turned up for work on Loose Women. While she normally dresses up for the show, the mum-of-two decided to go makeup-free, and opt for a causal grey tracksuit in preference to her typical pattered dress or blouse and trouser combo. The former EastEnders actress was soon trending on Twitter, as fans took to comment on her appearance, with many praising her for her natural look. "I think she looks just as good without makeup," while another said: "You look beautiful, just be comfortable, there is too much stress in the world." A third added: "Simply beautiful, you don’t need colour or makeup." The reason for Nadia's make-under was inspired by Emma Thompson, who caused controversy after wearing trainers to go to Buckingham Palace to pick up her damehood on Wednesday.

Nadia Sawalha dressed down on Thursday's Loose Women

During the show, Nadia caused further topic for discussion when she revealed that she had let her 11-year-old daughter Kiki wax her upper lip. Nadia argued that she didn’t want her daughter to feel self-conscious about her appearance, but Carol McGiffin was quick to have her own say on the matter, telling Nadia that at the age of 11, Kiki was too young to start waxing. The debate ended up getting very heated, so much so that Nadia told the audience: "Oopps, the producers are in our ears shouting 'no more, no more.' I think it's getting a bit too heated."

The TV preesnter was praised by fans for her natural look

Nadia often talks about her family life and runs her own YouTube channel with them, called Nadia Sawalha and family. The doting mum made the decision to home school her children for the last few years, and is encouraging daughters Kiki and Maddie, 15, to pursue their passion for learning and their artistic abilities. In 2017, Nadia opened up about her decision to home-school her daughters while talking to HELLO!, where she revealed that they have been "excelling" since they left their private school education. She said: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."