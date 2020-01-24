Christine Lampard shows Loose Women fans how to pull off winter whites in the perfect midi skirt The TV star is outfit goals with her latest look...

Christine Lampard delighted viewers on Thursdays Loose Women, sporting a brand new outfit that was certainly a bit of all white! The 41-year-old wore a crisp white shirt and a lovely midi skirt from Cos. The £125 design was elegant yet understated and made from merino wool that gave it a knitted quality. Can you imagine how soft it is? It’s the type of number that is perfect for brightening up your look and looking chic despite the cold weather. The wife of Chelsea football club manager Frank added a co-ordinating white blouse and a pair of brown high heel boots. Her look was put together by Mother Shoppers - Loose Women’s resident stylists.

Christine looked fabulous in her white Cos white skirt

The mother-of-one adores fashion and always tends to sport tailored, polished clothes that are readily available on the high street. In 2019 in an interview with ITV, she said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

White skirt, £125, Cos

And when it comes to makeup, there’s one item she can’t live without. "Probably concealer, as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way. There's an Hourglass one I use at the minute. But I'm open to all suggestions when it comes to make-up!"

MORE: Christine Lampard's pleated Topshop skirt sends Loose Women fans into overdrive

As well as Mother Shoppers on Loose Women, Christine often works with Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's stylist - when she appears on the Lorraine show. Speaking about the talented professional, she said: I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant."

READ: Christine Lampard's Marks & Spencer glittery roll neck bedazzles Loose Women

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.