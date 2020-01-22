Ruth Langsford has timeless style on Loose Women in a grey check Marks & Spencer blazer

On Tuesday afternoon, Ruth Langsford stole the show on Loose Women in a fabulous classic outfit which she gave a contemporary twist to. The 59-year-old wore black trousers, a silk cami and the most fabulous grey check blazer, which came from Marks & Spencer. The relaxed style can instantly update workwear looks with it's busy print. The longline shape came complete with casual ruched 3/4 length sleeves and is fully lined with two handy flap pockets.It costs £49.50 and currently all sizes are available online. Items like this blazer are a true classic buy that not only will never date, but can be worn with pretty much anything, including pencil skirts, dresses and jeans.

Ruth looked lovely in her M&S blazer

The wife of Eamonn Holmes loves fashion and even has her own line with QVCuk. Speaking about her top style tips on the brand's website, she said: "I think if you're stepping out of your comfort zone with fashion, be confident. You know, there should be no rules in fashion. And I think parties dressing up - that's a time to experiment more - and sparkle and shine."

Relaxed ruched sleeve checked blazer, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

When it comes to a beauty pamper session ahead of a big night out, the mother-of-one says: "If I'm getting ready for a party, I like to have lots of time. So I like to have a lingering bath, put a face pack on, and not rush things. I always put a primer on before my makeup, because if I'm going to dance the night away, I want my makeup to stay put."

And one of her beauty buys is very cheap indeed. She told HELLO! In 2018: "In winter, I start using hair masks a lot. Especially as my hair is under studio lights all day. I rely on an organic coconut oil to rehydrate my hair as it is 100% natural and deeply moisturising. I wrap my oil-coated hair in a warm towel and leave it to do its magic while I do a facial treatment. Lucy Bee Coconut Oil is my favourite brand." You can pick up a pot for £4.50 online and in supermarkets.

