Victoria Beckham's yellow high heels are much more wearable than you think Would you dare to wear these statement heels?

On Friday morning bright and early, Victoria Beckham headed to her flagship store on Dover Street, where she said she was playing 'Shop Girl'. Showing her legions of Instagram fans the interior of the store in a video, you could see the racks and racks of outfits, and it really made us want to go shopping. The former Spice Girl also shared a mirror selfie, and she was wearing a cream patterned blouse, camel trousers and a pair of bright yellow high heels from her own collection. You may think wearing shoes this bright is hard to pull off, but it really isn't if you pair them with simple neutrals, a la VB.

Victoria made her yellow heels really work with her neutral outfit

It seems that brightly coloured shoes are on the fashion moguls radar right now. Last week, the mother-of-four shared all the items she (close space) packed for her work trip.

Yellow pumps, £270, Victoria Beckham at My Theresa

Uploading a video of a huge line of rainbow-coloured shoes, she said: "So, I am going on a trip tomorrow, and I'm very excited. I cannot decide which pair of shoes to wear. Not that I'm obsessed with these shoes this season…" she joked.

VB took her new rainbow shoe collection on a work trip

The 45-year-old added: "I know I'm going to end up taking them all, I always tend to over-pack - I just like to have lots of options. I just love shoes!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham's green pinstripe trousers are a must-have this winter

The gorgeous high heels are part of her new collection, which will be dropping soon and we seriously can't wait - the statement colours will jazz up any ensemble.

Victoria wore a pink pair of heels in 2019

This isn't the first time Victoria has worn a pair of bright high heels.

READ: Shop Victoria Beckham's fashion label at The OUTNET - there's some serious bargains

Last year at the National Portrait Gallery, the beauty company owner arrived arm-in-arm with hubby David, wearing a voluminous white shirt, smart tailored trousers and a pair of bright, jewel-toned pink high heel shoes. They were very Carrie Bradshaw and really lifted her ensemble.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.