Loose Women fans are loving Nadia Sawalha's starry Marks & Spencer jumper And so are we!

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha looked gorgeous on Friday's edition of the show, are we right? We've since learned that fans have been trying to track down her cosy-looking star-print jumper, so we've come up with the goods. Nadia doesn't often share her outfit details on social media like the other Loose ladies, so fans have taken to commenting on the other panellist's Instagram posts to track down her wardrobe choices – and on Friday, one curious fan asked Andrea McLean where Nadia's top was from. Luckily, the show's stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen replied, revealing the cosy knit is from Marks and Spencer.

Fans loved Nadia's starry jumper

Sadly, the jumper is no longer available, though there are a number of other options available in the print. There's a grey version of the V-neck knit online for just £15, or a very similar-looking jumper to Nadia's blue top – in a short-sleeved silhouette. For just £12.50 we reckon it's a steal, and ideal for a (hopefully) warmer spring.

Alex Jones' adorable The One Show minidress is under £30 from Zara - hurry!

Loading the player...

The other Loose Women stars love wearing high street bargains too, and Ruth Langsford also recently sent viewers straight to M&S with her leopard-print cashmere jumper from the brand. She paired it with a chic black pencil skirt from L.K. Bennett, too. Jane Moore also regularly wears M&S pieces, as well as Zara and most recently Topshop.

M&S stock some similar alternatives

The ITV show's wardrobe team, Gemma and Bertie (known as @mothershoppers on Instagram) previously told HELLO! how Nadia's style has changed over the years. "She's embracing her body shape and curves a lot more and shows them off more which is really flattering. She's having fun with fashion and really trusts us. She always tries what we suggest which is really nice," they said.

Christine Lampard stands in for Lorraine & you'll want to see her check shirt dress