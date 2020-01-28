Blake Lively looks stunning as she returns to the red carpet five months after giving birth The Hollywood star made a glam return to the limelight...

Blake Lively, oh it's good to have you back. The Hollywood star returned to the red carpet on Monday night, just five months after giving birth to her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds. The 32-year-old opted for a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana dress for the New York premiere of her latest film, The Rhythm Section, and she wowed as she promoted the highly-anticipated spy-thriller alongside co-stars Jude Law, Raza Jaffrey and her sister, 80s ‘it girl' Robyn Lively.

Blake’s off-the-shoulder velvet gown closely resembled Diana’s ‘Travolta Dress’, worn at the White House gala dinner in 1985. Pairing the floor-length LBD with black leather evening gloves and thigh-high Louboutin stiletto boots, Blake’s sultry take on old Hollywood glamour is sure to go wild on your social media feeds.

Well known for her love of jewellery, Blake rounded off her super-sexy ensemble by layering pearl necklaces with silver chains and a singular emerald stone. Making for a mix-matched look full of texture, Blake’s hair - appearing slightly darker than usual - was styled in a soft-yet-sleek updo, purposefully sending eyes to her statement sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice. Keeping the Diana vibes strong, Blake’s layered pearls also nodded to the royal icon’s most-celebrated look, Diana’s Victor Edelstein gown famously paired with an all-pearl choker.

Joining the Hollywood starlet on the red carpet, Jude Law, ever the English gentleman opted for an all-grey tailored suit, complete with double-breasted jacket and patent brogues. Keeping things co-ordinated, Blake’s other co-star Raza Jaffrey made waves in monochrome, dawning a head-to-toe black suit worthy of 1940’s noir. Ever the leading lady, both on-screen and on the red carpet, we can’t wait to see what Blake Lively has in store for us this year. Catch The Rhythm Section in UK cinemas this Friday.

