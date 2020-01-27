Eva Longoria just stepped out in Victoria Beckham's new grey tracksuit top The former Spice Girl has lots of A-list support with her fashion label...

On Sunday afternoon, Hollywood A-lister Eva Longoria looked incredible in a picture she shared on Instagram, of her wearing a stunning grey sweatshirt that she got from her bestie Victoria Beckham's label, the new SS20 drop. The cosy item had a lovely funnel neck, long voluminous sleeves and had the initials 'VVB' embossed on the side in black. It’s part of the former Spice Girl’s diffusion line known as Victoria, Victoria Beckham and costs £195. Mother-of-one Eva teamed the casual top with a pair of grey flares and heels. Sports luxe at its finest, don’t you think?

Eva looked amazing in her slouchy VB sweater

Victoria, 45, and Eva, 44, are great pals - she is even godmother to two of her children, Harper and Cruz. And not only that, but the mother-of-four cemented their friendship in the most stylish way back in 2018 - she named a shoe after the actress! Now if that isn't friendship goals, we don't know what is…

3D Logo Sweatshirt In Grey Melange, £195, Victoria Beckham

We have to say we've been really enjoying taking a peep at VB's newest creations. Not only are some of them online now, but also the designer herself has been out and about wearing them. Last week, the brunette beauty accompanied her husband David Beckham to Paris, France, for Mens Fashion Week.

Dressing to impress, Victoria dazzled in a yellow and green outfit in her hotel room, and the bright colours were worlds apart from the monochrome look she tends to rock.

"Beautiful day in Paris wearing one of my favourite looks from my new pre collection," she captioned the photo on social media. While we loved her yellow rollneck jumper, it was the green trousers that were the star of her outfit. The high-waisted design with subtle pinstripe detailing not only ensured she stood out from the crowd but elongated her silhouette, too. The 5”6 star looked at least 6 feet tall! Impressive.

