Laura Whitmore has been wowing us regularly with her Love Island looks, but the presenter knocked it out of the park on Sunday night in a red skirt and top by brand Reformation. The 32-year-old wore a satin wrap dress with a mini skirt and high neck for the show, and we were the first to try and find her outfit from the brand loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby.

Luckily, you can shop it online now from brand Farfetch. While it’s a little pricier than high street buys, the brand has some serious cool credentials, along with being a more sustainable option - plus, we think this timeless style will be the perfect Valentine’s Day date night look.

Josephine fitted mini dress, £384, Reformation @ Farfetch

Laura isn’t the first to rock a Reformation look. Meghan Markle wore a striped dress from the brand during the royal tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia in October 2018. The striped beach dress with thigh-high splits that she wore when meeting royal fans in Queensland's Fraser Island sold out almost immediately and quickly became an iconic look.

Laura has been showcasing an array of incredible looks lately. Her floral playsuit from HASAN HEJAZI was a hit with viewers and featured a purple, yellow and gold floral pattern, a plunging neckline and a belted waist, but it was the long belle sleeves that we were obsessed with.

Meanwhile she looked incredible presenting Aftersun in her pink ensemble which she teamed with a pair of platform sandals, a couple of necklaces and berry "bad girl lips".

Looks like we’ve found our new style inspo!

