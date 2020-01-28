Susanna Reid’s Monsoon dress is the perfect wedding guest outfit

Susanna Reid is the queen of a great patterned dress, but we think we may have found her most beautiful one yet. The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a stunning midi dress with tie neck for Tuesday morning’s show, and we were quick to see if we could snap it up for ourselves. Susanna styled the frock with simple pink court shoes and wore her hair in loose waves, but we think it would look equally great with a pair of sandals and an updo.

Luckily, if you loved the dress as much as us there’s good news; it’s available to buy now in sizes 8-22 from Monsoon. The morning TV presenters have a habit of making things sell out, though, so we’d recommend shopping fast if you want to get your hands on the dress!

Frances floral tea dress, £99, Monsoon

The TV presenter is a big fan of strong colours, often stepping out in bright reds and pinks on the show. Most recently, she’s been spotted in lots of pink and floral dresses, and we’re more than happy to follow her lead and channel spring fashion, too.

Recently Susanna stunned her followers when she uploaded a snap of herself presenting BBC News 20 years ago – but she looks younger now than she did then! The 49-year-old was almost unrecognisable, wearing a lilac suit and sporting a short pixie cut and appeared to have a much sterner expression than we're used to seeing today. Captioning the photo, she wrote on Instagram: "Someone at TV Live unearthed my first national news bulletin on BBC TV. It was in May 2000 so there’s 20 years between these pictures. Rocking the Playmobil hair."

Susanna, we think you look stunning no matter what!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.