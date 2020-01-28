Charlotte Hawkins’ flattering GMB dress is in the sale Perfect for our spring wardrobes

Charlotte Hawkins always looks chic and feminine on Good Morning Britain, and now you can steal her style for less, thanks to the gorgeous frock she wore on Tuesday morning that’s currently in the sale. The 44-year-old wore a stunning bright pink lace dress for the show, and we’ve tracked it down to save you a job.

And you’re in luck if you’re hoping to steal her style; the dress is currently in the sale for just £44 from Coat, and it’s available in most sizes.

Pleated lace dress, £44.25, Coast

Charlotte styled hers with nude pointed courts, but you could wear sandals for an event, or even clash colours with bright accessories if you’re feeling daring.

The presenter has been wearing lots of bright pink buys recently, and who can blame her? The colour is a perfect match, and she always looks gorgeous. On Monday she wore a mixed-print dress in - you guessed it, hot pink - from high street favourite Closet London.

And before that, Charlotte ensured all eyes were on her in a bold fuschia-coloured knit from J.Crew, which is a favourite among Duchesses Kate and Meghan. With a price tag of £89, the 100 percent merino wool jumper is available to pick up in sizes XXS to 3X, so it comes as no surprise that it is one of the brand's best-sellers!

Pink wool jumper, £89, J.Crew

Brights are making a return to the high street as spring inches closer, and we’ll be taking a leaf out of Charlotte’s book and embracing colour. If it’s good enough for her...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.