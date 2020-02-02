Holly Willoughby channels a fairytale princess in a blue tulle gown on Dancing on Ice

Dreamy is just one word to describe Holly Willoughby's most recent Dancing on Ice gown. The blonde beauty presented the latest installment of the ITV ice skating competition wearing a beautiful fairytale-inspired dress to match this week's theme, and as usual, we have serious outfit envy. With thin straps, floral detailing that trails from one shoulder down to her waist and a tulle skirt, the flattering blue frock from British bridal designer Sassi Holford worked perfectly alongside her William & Son accessories. "Tonight on @dancingonice it’s my favourite week... fairytale week," she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her glam squad. With the pale blue colours and subtle silver detailing, she certainly looks as though she is a Disney Princess who belongs in a fairytale!

For her beauty look, the mother-of-three rocked her classic barely-there makeup courtesy of Patsy O'Neill, with a pink pout and thick lashes. During an interview with HELLO! in 2018, Holly said: “For makeup, Patsy O’Neill keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else."

The talented makeup artist often reveals how she achieves Holly's flawless looks on Instagram, with some of the previous products including a cult foundation from makeup brand Suquu she used to create her dewy skin. With Holly's bright blonde hair styled in glamorous waves, she completed the fairytale princess look with ease.

As well as wowing the crowd with her divine collection of gowns on Dancing on Ice, the This Morning star has also been seen hitting the red carpet in style. For the 2020 National Television Awards, held on 28 January at The O2 Arena in London, she donned a strapless gown by Peter Langner which featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create. The show-stopping handmade couture gown featured a blue satin bodice and skirt, a train and pale pink tulle underskirt. However, she later revealed that she almost ruined it at the very beginning of the evening! Speaking on This Morning, the 38-year-old said that she'd been so shocked by celebratory fireworks at the event that she spilt her drink down her front. Oops! Although we can't say we noticed.

