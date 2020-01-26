Every week when Holly Willoughby steps out to present Dancing on Ice, we think we've found a new favourite dress. That is, until the following week! Outdoing herself once again, the blonde beauty wore a stunning metallic pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban, the mastermind behind the ruffled off-the-shoulder pink gown she wore at the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2019. On Sunday night, her dress featured a corset top, ruffled neckline and daring thigh-high split. Working alongside her trusted stylist, Angie Smith, she paired the pretty gown with gold strappy heels from Sophia Webster and accessorised with Fabergé earrings.

Sticking to her classic beauty look of nude lips, long eyelashes and glowing skin (not to mention her perfectly preened blonde locks), the mother-of-three showed no signs of her busy work schedule. Speaking of her gratitude for her glam squad, she told HELLO! in 2018: "I've got a really wonderful team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler Peksah saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. For makeup, Patsy O’Neill keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie Smith has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

Last week, she stunned Dancing on Ice viewers in a gorgeous white tulle dress from luxury bridal designer Dana Harel which had thin straps, a structured bodice and a tiered tulle skirt with scattered pearls. As well as adding delicate drop earrings from Fabergé, she continued her diamond and pearl theme right down to her nails, with manicurist Anna - who goes by Ann NailsLondon on Instagram - giving her a nude colour embellished with tiny crystals. I think it's fair to say she looked as though she had stepped straight out of a fairytale!

The TV presenter's wardrobe on the skating competition is particularly interesting considering the upcoming National Television Awards, which Holly will be attending alongside her co-host Philip Schofield. She recently took to social media to encourage her fans to vote, writing in the caption: "This year @dancingonice @thismorning and I are all up for an award." Show-stopping gowns are a given on the red carpet, but we can't help but wonder how Holly plans to beat her Dancing on Ice dresses!

