Holly Willoughby kicks off Dancing on Ice in style in a feathered peach gown

Dancing on Ice returned to our screens for another nail-biting season on Sunday, and we couldn't be more excited. As well as catching a glimpse at how much the celebrities' skating skills have improved since we saw them in December for the Christmas special, we also got to see Holly Willoughby's show-stopping outfit. And she did not disappoint for the first show!

Stepping out alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, the blonde beauty wowed the crowd in a peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps. Accessorising to perfection, the 38-year-old added sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son and nude heels. Mother-of-three Holly wore her blonde hair down in glamorous waves and makeup artist Patsy O’Neill was responsible for her flawless skin and long lashes. Fans were clearly delighted with her look, showering the star with compliments on Instagram, with Rochelle Humes simply commenting with heart eye emojis while another wrote: "Beautiful as always."

SEE: Holly Willoughby shares stunning bikini photo on final day of exotic holiday

This comes after she divided opinions with her dress for the Dancing on Ice Christmas special. For the show, where fans got to see the 12 celebrities take to the ice for the very first time with their professional partners, Holly wore a bespoke sparkly dress also designed by Joao Rolo Couture which featured layers of frills and was reminiscent of a 1920s flapper look. However, not everyone was a fan of the plunging V-neck on the silver sequined number. Some of her followers took to Twitter to voice their complaints, writing: "Holly's dress is rather distracting," and: "Is that really the sort of dress to wear on a family show? I hope you don't fall out."

We think she looked stunning, especially with her sparkly high heels by Gina and diamonds by Boodles giving her outfit those finishing touches. Regardless, there are plenty more opportunities for her to dazzle her followers over the next few weeks with a lot more sparkles, sequins and floor-length gowns. What's more, Holly is now rocking glowing tanned skin after enjoying a family holiday in the Maldives over New Year, so she's bound to be able to pull off any look.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Needle & Thread sequin dress is now half price and we need it