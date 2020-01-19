Holly Willoughby just wore a stunning pearl bridal gown on Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby has done it again! We spend most weekdays wishing we had her work wardrobe and now that has extended to the weekend too. Seriously, does she ever get it wrong? Every Sunday, we love to catch a glimpse of her stunning outfits on Dancing on Ice and try to find an occasion that would justify getting our hands on her gown. This week was certainly no different!

As she presented the ice skating competition with Philip Schofield, Holly looked as though she had stepped straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous white tulle dress from luxury bridal designer Dana Harel. With thin straps, a structured bodice, a tiered tulle skirt with scattered pearls, she oozed effortless glamour. Holly paired the Kylie dress from the designer's Morning Star collection with delicate drop earrings from Fabergé. Styled by Angie Smith, the ITV favourite added a pair of Gina heels and kept her makeup look as flawless as ever, with her signature blonde hair in bouncy waves and a bright red pout to finish off her look.

Over the years, she has stunned viewers wearing dresses in every colour under the rainbow from a range of different designers, including a black Versace gown and a pink Rebecca Valance frock. This series we've already seen her in a peach embellished Joao Rolo Couture dress and a silver plunging dress from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, and we're expecting far more show-stopping numbers to come.

Whether it's bright and early on a weekday for This Morning or late on a Sunday for Dancing on Ice, Holly always appears to be having fun with her co-star Philip. And the laughter carries on when the cameras stop rolling! The mother-of-three recently took to Instagram to share a video that had been taken backstage before the skating programme started, which she captioned: "Loving @dancingonice life!!! @johnscotbarrowman @ashleybanjogram Teach me!!!!" In the video, she was learning how to dance with the help of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo while Phillip could be heard saying from behind the camera: "Yes! Beautiful."

