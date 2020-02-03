Laura Whitmore wears floral dress to present Love Island Aftersun We’re desperate for some sun after seeing this!

Nothing makes us crave sunshine and a new wardrobe like Laura Whitmore’s colourful and summery Love Island looks. The presenter has been fronting the show’s Aftersun spin-off every week, along with flying to the villa in South Africa to catch up with contestants and present recouplings, and she’s completely smashed the warmer weather wardrobe - and of course, today’s outfit is no different.

The presenter shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a gorgeous red floral puff-sleeve mini dress. She captioned the image: “So you need someone to go into the villa to intro the new boys from Casa Amor to the girls??... Ah sure go on then.”

Followers loved the look as much as us, commenting on the post: “That dress,” and “Stunnnnnnning!!!!! where is this dress from? It’s gorgeous! X”

Luckily, if you’re wondering the same thing we’ve got your back. The dress is from cult brand For Love and Lemons, and while Laura’s exact version is no longer available, you can shop a midi-length version of the dress - perfect for upcoming holidays and weddings.

Monet midi dress, £254, For Love and Lemons @ Revolve

The 32-year-old has been showcasing a number of cool brands on the show, including a show-stopping playsuit from HASAN HEJAZI which featured a purple, yellow and gold floral pattern, a plunging neckline and a belted waist.

She also wowed fans in a £540 pink embroidered linen blouse and matching shorts from Zimmerman.

Now, we just need to book a sunshine break so we can follow her stylish lead...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.