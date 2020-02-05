Rochelle Humes’ Topshop heels look like a cult £600 designer pair

Rochelle Humes always manages to find great high street buys that look expensive, and her latest Topshop shoes might just be her best discovery yet. The 30-year-old shared an Instagram picture of herself wearing the heels - which she styled with brown leather trousers and a button-down knit top - and we couldn’t help but notice that they look mighty like a pair of £590 Bottega Veneta shoes loved by influencers and fashion insiders.

Rochelle uploaded pictures of her outfit, captioning it: “Sweet like…” and adding a chocolate emoji. Fans instantly loved the look, commenting “Gorgeous, love this look”. Another pointed out: “Open toes in this weather you’re brave!!” We have to agree… but that won’t stop us adding these to bag ready for spring!

Luckily, Topshop still has plenty of stock available - although we’re guessing they’ll be selling quickly, so you’ll want to shop ASAP if you’re hoping to get your hands on a pair. While they look gorgeous with trousers, we think you could easily style with dresses and skirts if that’s more your style.

Rada square toe mules, £65, Topshop

Or, if cream isn’t your colour, they also come in black or a gorgeous blue.

Rada square toe mules, £65, Topshop

The ‘stretch’ shoes have been a favourite on Instagram for some time now, along with a pouch bag also designed by Bottega Veneta, and Topshop has been right on their heels with similar high street styles for some time.

Just recently, we pointed out another likeness from the brand when they created a woven crossbody bag for £25 - and it has similarities to Bottega’s £1,370 ‘buy now, use forever’ purchase.

Cross body bag, £25, Topshop

We’re off to Topshop, while these are still available!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.