Rochelle Humes just made orange eyeliner look so cool Rochelle wore orange eyeliner, so now we want orange eyeliner

We loved watching celebrities walk the red carpet at the National Television Awards, and were blown away by some of the dresses - including Holly Willoughby, Stacey Solomon and of course, Rochelle Humes. The presenter kept things simple and looked stunning in a plunging black velvet gown, but when it came to her beauty look, she went for something altogether more daring. The 30-year-old wore her hair in a side parting with loose waves, and tried a makeup trend we’d never have considered: orange eyeliner.

Rochelle’s makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch shared a close-up of the star, and revealed all the products she used to create the stunning look, including a MAC paint for the eyes. Rochelle shared a picture of the product on her stories, writing: “Keeping the look all black so we can have fun with this baby on the eyes…”

Of course, that’s our cue to get shopping! We’ve rounded up all the products so you can purchase and look just as cool as Rochelle.

Acrylic paint, £17.50, MAC Cosmetics

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Concealer, £24, Lookfantastic

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée, £39, Lookfantastic

Bright eyeliner is a big trend for 2020, and while it can seem risky in comparison to muted brown eyeshadow, it can be seriously flattering - but the key is to keep the rest of your look relatively simple, as Rochelle did.

It’s not just beauty that the presenter loves. Rochelle has worked with high street store New Look for years, and she’s recently revealed her picks from the new collection. Of course, everything she chooses is stunning - and we’re shopping fast in the hope we’ll look just as cool.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.