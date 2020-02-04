﻿
rochelle-humes-outfit

Rochelle Humes WOWS in a £15 New Look white shirt and a £26 pair of jeans

The This Morning star loves a high street bargain!

Laura Sutcliffe

How incredible is Rochelle Humes' latest outfit? We are in awe of the classic look, which consisted of a pair of hugely on-trend balloon leg jeans, and a crisp white shirt. She amped up the look with a fab chunky belt and a pair of sexy high heels. Simple, yet totally stylish. You may be surprised to know that this expensive-looking getup actually comes from New Look - the fabulous high street store the mother-of-two has an edit with. The blouse will set you back £15.99, and the denims cost just £26. Who would have thought it, eh? And the best news is both items are in stock online, but for how long is anybody's guess.

rochelle-humes-new-look-jeans

Rochelle looked stunning in her latest outfit

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old was seen sunning herself in the Maldives (jealous, us? never!) and fans went crazy for her swimwear collection she shared on Instagram.

white-shirt-new-look

White Oversized Poplin Shirt, £15.99, New Look

Buy Now

A hugely popular design came from New Look - a beautiful belted black swimsuit which at the time, wasn't available to buy. But now it's finally dropped and costs just £25.99. Get beach ready, ladies!

new-look-jeans

Blue Balloon Leg Jeans, £25,99, New Look

Buy Now

HELLO sat down with the TV star in December, and she gave us the low-down on fashion - and in particular how much she enjoys dressing down.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes plays Hello/Goodbye!

 

"I think in London there's no such thing as underdressing, which I quite like. I do enjoy dressing up, especially during the party season, but I do think you can go into a really high-end restaurant in a pair of jeans and a nice pair of trainers if you want and I kind of love the beauty of that."

MORE: Rochelle Humes' New Look edit is here, and we need everything

And did you know, her two adorable daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina love raiding her wardrobe? "They do it all the time! My nieces come over and my cousin's kids and they're all in my wardrobe, it's actually a nightmare - I need to get a lock on it. They just love to do it and you can't help it, I remember doing it when I was a kid. It's funny to see how they put it all together, y'know, with the clutch bag under the arm."  

READ: The £15 New Look bag that's all over Instagram

 This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about rochelle humes

More news