While Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, is always busy making sure her house is spotless, revealing her latest tips and tricks to her followers and spending time with her gorgeous little boy Ronnie, she still manages to find time to bag a bargain for both cleaning products and clothes. Instead of sourcing new outfits, she has shown fans they can save money by re-wearing clothes after she rocked an outfit she's had in her wardrobe since before she fell pregnant!

The Essex-born star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal a gorgeous all-black ensemble sourced straight from the high street. She told fans she is back in her pre-baby jeans just seven months after giving birth to her son Ronnie in June 2019. "First time since I fell pregnant that I've fitted back into my old jeans! Literally could cry. Don't get me wrong they're TIGHT but they're on," Mrs Hinch wrote.

Black jeans, £40, Topshop

The black skinny jeans from Topshop matched perfectly with her black cold-shoulder top from H&M. Luckily, H&M is selling a similar black top with ruffled sleeves for just £8, and it comes in cream and burgundy for anyone looking to stock up on the style.

Could shoulder top, was £17.99 now £8, H&M

The selfie also showed off her gorgeous new hairstyle to her 3 million followers. Most parents will agree that while they love their children, any quality pampering time - including a trip to the hairdresser - is very much appreciated once in a while! That's clearly what the 29-year-old has managed to do, and she showed off her new hair in a loved up photo of herself and her husband Jamie cuddling up on the couch.

Her honey-blonde highlights remained but her trademark extra-long hair was nowhere to be seen. Since the festive period, she has rocked slightly shorter styles but the most recent picture showed a notably shorter length and thicker ends than she had even a week ago during her trip to IKEA with her close friend and Loose Women star Stacey Solomon. Fans rushed to show their support for her new 'do in the comments section, with one writing: "Love the length of your hair there, KEEP IT!" while another added: "Loving the shorter locks."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.