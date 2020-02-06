Andrea Mclean’s Loose Women dress is a Topshop must-have

The Loose Women look gorgeous every day, but our eye was caught on Thursday’s show by Andrea McLean, who wore a polka dot belted dress as she hosted the episode. The 50-year-old had a busy morning, on both This Morning and Loose Women, so made sure she was styled to perfection in the dress, which she wore with pointed court shoes and her hair in loose waves.

Luckily for us, the dress is available now - and from high street favourite Topshop, no less. The stunning style has a pink and white polka dot pattern, with a drawstring waist and long sleeves, making it perfect for everything from work to weekends. At £49, it’s a no brainer - but you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one, as they’re selling out fast!

Spot tiered midi shirt dress, £49, Topshop

Andrea has been making some strong fashion statements lately. Earlier this week, she and her fellow Loose Women re-wore outfits they last styled on the show in January. The Loose Women Instagram page uploaded a picture of the stars in their outfits alongside the caption: "No, it’s not a case of déjà vu, our panellists are re-wearing the same outfits they wore earlier this year. Stylish and sustainable! We [love]." Breaking down each of the ladies' outfits, the post went on to reveal many of the items were high-street steals.

Andrea’s gorgeous pink & Other Stories dress was a favourite, and is still available online in the sale.

Pink midi dress, was £85 now £37, & Other Stories

Looks like we’ve found our new dress inspiration!

