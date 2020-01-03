Stacey Solomon looked super stylish on Thursday's Loose Women. Fresh from her Christmas and New Year break, the mother-of-three dressed to impress in an incredible orange jumper, which she teamed with white boots, and the cutest brown, faux-leather mini skirt, which came from Topshop and cost just £32. The funky design is currently trending online and we can see why - it features two front pockets and a retro style zip at the centre. All sizes are currently available online now - wahoo! Stacey's look was put together by Mother Shoppers - the top-notch stylists that work on the lunchtime show.

Stacey looked fab on Loose Women

The 30-year-old loves shopping on the high street, and is often seen wearing items from Zara, H&M, and of course, Primark. It came as no surprise that the ITV favourite collaborated with the brand back in 2018, and her collections are still going strong.

Tan Crocodile Zip PU Mini Skirt, £32, Topshop

She told HELLO! the partnership is a dream come true. "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl. It's the one shop that is completely accessible as it's affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."

READ: Stacey Solomon shows off her stunning natural figure in a bikini

Speaking about her wardrobe staples, the former X Factor star tends to keeps it simple: "I go for jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date." And when it comes to her style icons, they are all UK based. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

MORE: Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon's sons have the cutest babygrows

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.