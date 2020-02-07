Ashley Roberts just showed us all how to make all-white look chic We’re so tempted to try this

Ashley Roberts has been busy lately, with her role at Heart FM and working on the Pussycat Dolls reunion, but she still has time to update us on her outfit every day - and we love every moment of the inspiration! On Friday morning the 38-year-old combined both her jobs when she was interviewed alongside her fellow bandmates on Heart FM with Amanda Holden, but we couldn’t help being distracted by her gorgeous all-white outfit.

Ashley shared an Instagram video of the look, which consisted of cream trousers, a white jumper and nude pointed court shoes.

She tagged the brands she’s wearing, so of course we were quick to find them for ourselves - and the good news is, her gorgeous jumper is available to buy now. The knit is from Ted Baker, and is the perfect style to match with everything from jeans to patterned midi skirts.

Chunky stitch detail knitted jumper, £129, Ted Baker

Meanwhile, Ashley’s comfy trousers are available from brand Avavav Firenze:

Drawstring pants, £169, Avavav Firenze

The Pussycat Doll has been busy with work recently, and last week it was revealed she and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice had split after a year together. Sharing a message to his Stories and on Twitter, he wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

Luckily, she’s got lots on her plate with promoting PCD’s new single, ‘React’. Glad to see you’re looking so well, Ashley!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.