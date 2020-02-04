Ashley Roberts colour-clashes her pink River Island cardigan with green heels

Ashley Roberts is quickly becoming our new style crush with her gorgeous outfits on Heart Radio regularly causing us to run to the shops. Seriously, how she manages to look so effortlessly cool early on a weekday is a mystery! On Tuesday morning, she continued her chic streak by rocking another brightly-coloured ensemble from the high street, and we can't wait to get our hands on her cosy knit.

A boomerang video she posted to Instagram revealed where she bought her colour-clashing outfit, which consisted of a pink cardigan and checked trousers from River Island alongside bold heels. The knitted cardigan features statement gold buttons down the front that the blonde beauty fastened to shield herself from the cold winter weather. If you're looking to bag a bargain then you're in luck because Ashley's pretty knit is available to buy for £38. But hurry, because some sizes are already beginning to sell out. Suitable for all occasions, the bright pink colour is an eye-catching addition for office attire or date night, but you can also shop the same design in cream and black for a more muted look.

Pink knitted cardigan, £38, River Island

Ashley paired it with grey checked tailored trousers which no longer appear to be available to buy (boo!). However, the store is selling several similar styles if you want to copy her look, including some very reasonably priced versions for under £15. It would be rude not to stock up!

Tapered trousers, £10, River Island

While most would pair the bright cardi and grey trousers with a subtle shoe, the Pussycat Doll gave us a lesson in how to colour-clash with a bold coloured heel. Glamming up her work outfit, the former Strictly star - who recently split with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice after a year together - rocked leather pointed toe stilettos from House of CB in a summery mint green hue.

