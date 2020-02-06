Ashley Roberts' Markus Lupfer shirt is the perfect casual Valentine's Day look

We wish we had such a diverse selection of clothes to choose from every morning like Ashley Roberts! While the glamorous pop star has access to plenty of different brands and styles, she often opts for casual outfits and high-street labels, tagging them on social media each morning. Great news for us, as we know how to replicate her style!

Bright and early on Thursday, Ashley dressed down her tailored high waisted green trousers from AVAVAV with a pair of white Puma trainers and a blue and white striped shirt from Markus Lupfer. Decorated with a blue lip print, the £250 cotton shirt is a fabulous item to wear on Valentine's Day if you're after for a more relaxed daytime look. After all, not everything related to the holiday has to be red or pink!

Stripe shirt, £250, Markus Lupfer

Posing for a boomerang video on Instagram, she swung a soft grey coat over her shoulder and revealed it was from high-street store Very. Although she did not detail the exact coat she was sporting, it appears to be very similar to the longline Topshop coat that is in the sale for £42, down from £85.

This is not the only cosy grey jacket she has at her disposal; the blonde beauty also showed off a similar style from Debenhams on Wednesday. Paired with flattering, straight-leg jeans from cool-girl brand Fiorucci, a black roll neck from Topshop and Carvela heels, it was a classic example of the 38-year-old's effortless style that can take you from casual drinks to easy weekend wear.

Topshop longline coat, was £85 now £42, Very

Ashley rocked her classic natural makeup look, including peachy cheeks and long black lashes, and wore her hair in a high bun with some strands framing her face. The Heart Radio presenter and her co-star Amanda Holden rarely get it wrong with their pretty work outfits. Just this week, Amanda also gave us outfit inspiration with her 70s-inspired denim pinafore dress from French connection alongside a simple tan roll-neck and tan boots by Sosandar.

