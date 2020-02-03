Ashley Roberts looks so cool in head-to-toe Topshop

Ashley Roberts might have an early alarm, but she always manages to look so effortlessly stylish - and even on a Monday morning she nails it! The former Strictly star shares her daily looks at the Heart FM studios on Instagram, and today’s cool and casual outfit is definitely one of our favourites yet. The 38-year-old shared a video of herself in jeans, a white blouse and a belted faux leather jacket, and we think it could be the perfect chilled-out look.

Luckily, if you love the outfit you can shop similar styles now, as she’s wearing all Topshop. The much-loved high street store is famous for its well-fitting jeans, so we’re heading straight out to grab the cool wide-leg styles she’s wearing.

Mid-blue straight jeans, £40, Topshop

Belted leather coats have been a staple this season, and her faux crocodile one is on our wish list. Unfortunately, the red version seems to have sold out online, but there’s still a black one or - if you’re feeling brave - a green colour. It is the shade of the season, after all!

Green faux crocodile jacket, £69, Topshop

Black faux crocodile shacket, £69, Topshop

Ashley finished the look with pointed heeled court shoes, but we think it’d look just as great with chunky-heeled boots, or even trainers.

The Pussycat Doll has been busy with work recently, and last week it was revealed she and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice had split after a year together. Sharing a message to his Stories and on Twitter, he wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." Ashley has yet to publicly comment on their break-up, but she is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls' new single and tour.

We hope she’s well.

