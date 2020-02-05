Ashley Roberts just styled simple jeans in the chicest way

Ashley Roberts has one of the most varied wardrobes in celeb land, but despite being a glamorous girl band member, we think she does everyday casual style best - and she totally nailed it today in jeans, heels and a roll neck. The simple wardrobe formula might seem boring to some - especially when you have as much access to cool clothes as Ashley does - but the 38-year-old showed us that sometimes minimalism is all you need for a stylish outfit.

She shared a clip to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, tagging the brands she wore.

Luckily, you can shop her style now - including the jeans from cool-girl brand Fiorucci that we reckon are the perfect investment piece thanks to their flattering, straight-leg finish.

Straight leg jeans, £195, Fiorucci @ ASOS

By styling them with simple roll neck, duster coat and leg-lengthening pointed courts, we think Ashley found the formula for an outfit that works for multiple occasions; from casual drinks to easy weekend wear.

Suedette duster coat, £59, Debenhams

Black funnel neck top, £15, Topshop

Alyssa heels, £69, Kurt Geiger

The Pussycat Doll has been busy with work recently, and last week it was revealed she and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice had split after a year together. Sharing a message to his Stories and on Twitter, he wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." Ashley has yet to publicly comment on their break-up, but she is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls' new single and tour, along with keeping busy in her role at Heart.

We’re hoping she’s feeling positive at this time.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.