Rochelle Humes found the perfect co-ord suit under £100

We can always rely on Rochelle Humes to show us how to style some of the season’s biggest trends in a wearable way, so of course we’re now desperate to get our hands on her checked co-ord. The presenter appeared on This Morning on Tuesday, where she presented the fashion segment about how to wear checks - and of course, she was the perfect poster woman for the trend in a checked suit from ASOS.

The 30-year-old shared a picture of the outfit on Instagram, and her followers were obsessed with the chic look. One commented: “Absolutely in LOVE with this Roch,” while another added: “Oh this is a vibeee.”

And if you agree, you can shop the matching blazer and trousers now for less than £100 - a small price to pay for an entire outfit that’s perfectly on-trend, we’d say!

ASOS suit blazer, £55, ASOS

ASOS suit trousers, £35, ASOS

Rochelle always manages to style the trend in her own unique way, and we love looking at her Instagram feed for inspiration. But it’s not us who use social media for ideas; in an interview with You Magazine, the presenter admitted she often feels inspired by her Insta feed: “It’s a bit dangerous because you follow someone and then all of a sudden you’ve clicked on the link in their bio or swiped up and ordered the exact same outfit because it looks nice [on them]. That’s sort of the way the world works now!” she revealed.

“You can also find so many different ways to [style something] – you may have bought something that they wear in a totally different way to the way you would.”

Well, one thing’s for sure; she certainly knows how to style a look!

