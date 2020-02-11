Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid looked incredible in a red sequin dress as she and her GMB co-host, Piers Morgan, reported live from The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA to give viewers all the Oscars gossip. Taking part in the one-off broadcast on Monday, Susanna dressed to impress in a red custom gown from the PrettyDressCompany, priced at £249 and available online. Accessorising with a dazzling £300,000 worth of Martin Katz diamonds, the 49-year-old looked every bit the Hollywood starlet as she celebrated the 92nd Academy awards alongside Piers, Dame Joan Collins and Kelly and Sharon Osborne.

Modelling the embellished floor-length gown which featured a bardot neckline, angular bodice and side split, Susanna paired the stunning sequin dress with loosely curled hair, statement eyelashes and a bold red lip. Dressed head-to-toe in jewels from Martin Katz, the presenter told viewers: "I'm wearing £300,000 of diamonds. The necklace is £175,000 and the earrings are £93,000, the cuff is £41,000." Overwhelmed by the value of her designer jewellery, Susanna revealed that she was a tad nervous to be wearing the collection: "It stayed in the safe until it was time to put it on and as soon as it is time to take it off it will go straight back to the safe as I don’t feel comfortable wearing that much money on my body."

After Susanna’s work husband Piers posted a picture of the pair on Twitter, viewers took to the social media platform to praise Susanna’s stunning ensemble. One fan wrote: "Very Jessica Rabbit @Susannareid100, great picture of you both! #Oscars," and another said: "I don’t usually tweet this kind of thing but I just had to say that Susanna Reid you look absolutely stunning and that is a dress that I would die for,” followed by heart emojis.

