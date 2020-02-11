Kate Garraway’s red dress is the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit

Nowadays, Valentine’s Day is about so much more than a nice meal for two; the stores are awash with products and gifts themed around the romantic day, and you can even buy outfits with a romantic twist. Celebs have been loving the heart-themed outfit options this year, and on Tuesday morning GMB’s Kate Garraway got in on the act when she wore a stunning red heart-print dress from Laura Ashley.

Stylist Debbie Harper (aka @debbiedresses on Instagram) uploaded a picture of the look to Instagram, and we think the bright colour was a perfect option for her 52-year-old celebrity client.

Instagram followers loved the look too, and commented on how beautiful the outfit is. The good news, if you’re a fan you can get the exact style she wore now from Laura Ashley - and it won’t break the bank.

Red midi heart jacquard dress, £90, Laura Ashley

Lorraine Kelly also got in on the romantic act, wearing a red and pink shirt dress on Tuesday morning’s Lorraine. The gorgeous style was a sale buy from Boden, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Meanwhile Victoria Beckham has curated a selection of love-themed buys for the 14 February, and we think they’d make the perfect gift - whether that’s from your Valentine, or from yourself!

The designer’s list of must-haves for the romantic day includes lots of red, and some heart-themed buys that manage to toe the line between being chic and fun.

Heart jumper, £275, Victoria Beckham

In other words, if you haven’t got anything heart-themed in your wardrobe, now’s the time to get shopping!

