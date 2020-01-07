Susanna Reid's pretty purple dress is the star of Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid looked stunning on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, and she showed no sign of the early start. Brightening up the bleak January weather, she wore a pretty purple dress which looked similar to the red dress by Pretty Dress Company she rocked on Monday.

Its structured shape, round neckline and three-quarter length sleeves mean it is a great item to add to your work wardrobe. Follow Susanna's lead and pair it with a minimal beauty look, including a swipe of mascara and a nude lip. The 49-year-old recently showed off her flawless skin in a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and if we had a clear complexion like hers we wouldn't wear much makeup either. Plus, a dress like this deserves to take centre stage of your look!

The TV presenter is a big fan of strong colours, often stepping out in bright reds and pinks on the show. At the end of 2019, she wore a jungle-themed outfit that consisted of a £199 red leather skirt from Marks & Spencer and red and black animal-print top to support her costar Kate Garraway, 52, during her time on I'm A Celebrity.

And that was just the beginning of her red streak! Taking full advantage of the festive colour, she stepped out in several variations of red dresses in the lead up to Christmas, even showing off three of them on Instagram. Underneath a photo of herself wearing a red print silk midi dress, a plush velvet wrap frock and a black number with red floral lace detailing across the top, she joked: "SEEING RED! for the last week before Christmas. @hobbslondon @theprettydress & Izabel @debenhams." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with some revealing which was their favourite outfit while others compared her to the fairytale character Little Red Riding Hood. "Lady in red STUNNING" one wrote, while another added: "You look lovely whatever you wear."

