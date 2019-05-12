GMB glamour! Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins rock the red carpet at the TV BAFTAs Which is your favourite gown?

It's fashion heaven! The Good Morning Britain ladies nailed it and more at the 2019 TV BAFTAs on Sunday. Show presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins looked absolutely sensational in their floor-length gowns, going for a coordinating red and black theme. Kate wore a beautiful orange-red gown with cut out section at the bust and flowing skirt, and her co-host Charlotte went all Jessica Rabbit on us with a super sexy black dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit – a big trend of the evening. Wile Susanna was daring in a black gown see-through floral bodice and asymmetric hemline.

Charlotte Hawkins wowed in this stunning black number

We're really not sure which is our favourite out of the three dresses – all are pretty gorgeous to be fair – but our winner for biggest surprise of the night definitely goes to Charlotte. We're so used to seeing the TV host in demure day dresses, her figure-hugging number was totally unexpected. Doesn't she look amazing? That deep sweetheart neckline and super high leg slit are beyond glamorous.

Kate Garraway was a vision in deep orange

Kate went for a different look altogether – fun, fairy-tale American-style glam. We just adore the flattering cut of her burnt orange feathered gown, which cinches in at the waist but has a sexy edge with cut-out bust section. The star wore her hair in a gorgeous wavy down style and matched her nail colour to her gown.

Susanna Reid wore a gorgeous black gown

Susanna's dress was so stunning; it wouldn't have looked out of place at the Oscars in her beautiful lace gown with stylish hemline and risqué bodice. Love her matching lace heels too.

What a fashionable lot!