Lorraine Kelly just re-wore one of her favourite high street dresses And it’s still available!

Lorraine Kelly loves to switch up her outfit, which is why we’re often surprised to see her on Lorraine wearing something she’s presented in before - but it’s a pleasant surprise, to know she’s just like us really! The 60-year-old wore a gorgeous bright green tiger-print midi shirt dress before, and we thought it looked familiar… as it turns out, it’s one she wore in early January.

She shared a picture on Instagram the first time around, and fans loved the outfit, commenting: “You look so beautiful and elegant Lorraine wearing that gorgeous green dress,” and: “You look fair braw there hen”.

And it’s no wonder fans loved it so much; the chic green midi dress comes in a very on-trend black tiger print, with a shirt dress structure and a flattering cinched in waist. Complete with full-length sleeves, the dress falls just above the ankles making it the perfect dress for the colder weather and in addition with its stylish bottle-green hue, it's easy to see why this dress is such a hit.

Luckily for us, it’s still available in some sizes - but you’ll need to be quick if you fancy stealing Lorraine’s style…

Carys tiger shirt dress, £153, Whistles @ Very

The presenter is no stranger to a bold print. Stylist Susie Hasler told the Daily Mail: "She nails looking stylish - she wears lots of bright colours that work well with her skin tone, especially leopard print, which complements her warm colouring."

That’s for sure! Lorraine has definitely inspired us to bring some brights to our wardrobe just in time for spring.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.