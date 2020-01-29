Lorraine Kelly just schooled us all on how to wear leopard print The presenter nailed the style with her dress

Lorraine Kelly gets chic workwear right every time, and today she’s been embracing bright colours in a pink-hued leopard print dress from online store Damsel In A Dress. The Lorraine presenter shared a picture of her look on Instagram, which she styled simply with navy blue court shoes from L.K.Bennett and a tousled hair ‘do.

Fans loved her chic look, and rushed to comment on the picture. “Such a timeless style dress!” one wrote, while another simply added: “Gorgeous!” We have to agree.

Luckily, you can get your hands on the dress now. It’s available from sizes 8-18, and costs £169.

Leopard trench dress, £169, Damsel in a Dress

If that’s out of your price range, we’ve found other similar styles on the high street.

Pink leopard print wrap dress, £22.50, Missguided

Cheetah print dress, £82.50, Ghost @ John Lewis

Despite her chic look, Lorraine is currently looking for a new fashion stylist. Two exciting roles have become available to work on ITV's Lorraine as either a fashion stylist or a fashion assistant – but you had better be quick if you want to apply as applications close on Thursday 30 January. The show's current stylist and head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster announced the job openings on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, she wrote: "Two amazing opportunities to join our @Lorraine fashion team. Fashion stylist and fashion assistant."

If all that sounds like you're dream job and you think you've got the "relevant experience" they're looking for, you can apply on ITV's Careers website here.

Working with Lorraine’s beautiful selection of dresses every day? Sounds like a dream to us...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.