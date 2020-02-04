M&S is selling a dogtooth tweed jacket just like Lorraine Kelly's

Lorraine Kelly always manages to make even the smartest of outfits look chic, and she hit the nail on the head on Tuesday morning’s Lorraine when she styled a classic pair of black cigarette trousers and camisole top with a stunning dogtooth tweed jacket. The 60-year-old looked gorgeous in the monochrome look - so much so, that we’ve spent the morning shopping for a similar style!

While Lorraine is yet to share where her exact jacket is from, we’ve found a similar style from high street favourite Marks & Spencer, and we reckon it’s perfect for covering up as spring creeps in; whether that’s over a work look or with a pair of jeans or with a laid-back dress at the weekend.

Herringbone tweed short jacket, £59, M&S

The presenter is a huge fan of wearing stand-out printed pieces. Yesterday, she wore a gorgeous snake-print co-ord from Mango, and just last week she styled a gorgeous pink leopard print dress with her favourite pointed court shoes.

Stylist Susie Hasler told the Daily Mail: "She nails looking stylish - she wears lots of bright colours that work well with her skin tone, especially leopard print, which complements her warm colouring."

And speaking in her book, Shine, Lorraine said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days."

"I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."

