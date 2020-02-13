We didn't know we needed yellow trousers until Alex Jones posted a gorgeous picture of her wearing a pair on Wednesday. Posing against a mustard-coloured wall, The One Show host accidentally coordinated her outfit with the background and jokingly captioned the Instagram photo: "Blending."

Although they cost £30 from Topshop, the straight ankle-grazers look as though they belong in a high-end designer's shop window as opposed to a high-street store. If you simply can't get enough of the mustard colour, which will look fabulous heading into spring, then there is also a matching blazer with tortoiseshell buttons that retails for £49. But both are selling out fast so you'll need to hurry if you want to get your hands on the colourful suit!

PHOTOS: Alex Jones shares a look inside her stunning London family home

Opting not to detract from the eye-catching trousers, Alex paired them with a simple black jumper featuring peplum sleeves. Thanks to her stylist, Tess Wright, we know the design is from Kate Spade and was available to buy on The Outnet. However, it unfortunately appears to have sold out already. For the final touches, the 42-year-old added matching black heels and a delicate gold bracelet, styling her caramel-coloured bob in glam waves. Fans were quick to share their appreciation for her look, writing in the comments: "Mustard magic" and: "Looking fab as always! Your hair is so lovely in a bob."

Mustard trousers, £30, Topshop

BUY NOW

The Welsh-born TV presenter recently returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave following the birth of her second son Kit whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son called Teddy. On the day of her return to the show, she admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

READ: Alex Jones reveals adorable nickname for son Kit

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.