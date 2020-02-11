Alex Jones has revealed the cutest nickname she uses for her baby son Kit – "squishy one". Taking to Instagram, The One Show host uploaded a selfie with Kit, adding the caption: "Time to put this tiny squishy one down for a nap." In the photo, Alex can be seen holding little Kit, who is facing away from the camera and wearing a stripy black and white top. Perhaps most adorable of all though, is the nine-month-old's full head of brown hair!

It's been a busy few weeks for Alex as she returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave. She and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their second son in May last year. On the day of her return, the TV star - who is also a mother to three-year-old son Teddy - admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

Alex shared the sweet post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Alex will soon be preparing to say goodbye to her co-host Matt Baker as they will be going their separate ways in March. Matt, 42, announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March.

In December, the television star explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

