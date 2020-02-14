Ashley Roberts just wore THE M&S suit of the season The perfect spring co-ord

Ashley Roberts’ work wardrobe puts ours to shame, and the Heart FM presenter wore the most perfect pink suit from Marks & Spencer to the studio today. Taking to Instagram to share a picture of the power suit, which she styled with a Pulp Fiction t-shirt and pair of trainers, the 38-year-old looked Valentine’s Day ready - and we want the whole ensemble!

The suit is one of the hero buys of the season for M&S, and has been selling like crazy since launching. The brand shared a picture of it on Instagram in January, writing: “Just Landed: the pink suit that’s equal parts business and pleasure.”

Shoppers immediately loved the style, and couldn’t resist commenting. One wrote: “It looks great. Much better than boring Black, grey & brown,” while another added: “Ooo la laaa. My cup of tea!”

We have to agree - and thankfully, despite having sold out, it’s currently available in all sizes.

Wool blend blazer, £99, M&S

Wool blend trousers, £59, M&S

Ashley styled hers with this cool T-shirt, which is available from Nasty Gal:

Graphic tee, £9.60, Nasty Gal

But the beauty of this style is that it can be dressed up or down. We’ll also be pairing the blazer with a floral dress in spring for a new season twist - and unsurprisingly, M&S has got that covered, too. Their floral waisted midi dress comes in a stunning purple and green colour palette, and has a comfortable high neck and elasticated waist for easy styling.

Floral waisted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

Is it time for a new season wardrobe update yet?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.