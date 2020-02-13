Loose Women’s Jane Moore just found the perfect M&S workwear outfit

Jane Moore knows how to wear a suit better than most of us, so we always check out her Instagram page when we’re looking for workwear style inspiration - and her latest Marks & Spencer outfit really made us sit up and take note. The Loose Women panellist shared a picture of herself in a pair of beautifully-cut black tailored trousers, which she styled with a green shirt we’re desperate to get our hands on.

She captioned the shot: “Back in the @loosewomen saddle today looking slightly oompah loompah-ish but I can assure you it’s a tan and not the wrong foundation. I’m loving this @marksandspencer shirt but the shade of green is unusual enough that I’m struggling to come up with the right adjective. Spearmint? Leaf? Pale? Snot? Whatever, I like it.”

We like it, too - and so do her followers, who shared the love in the comments. One wrote: “You look blumin fantastic!” while another added: “Lime, would look great with white/cream trousers I’m thinking summer.”

Whatever you call it, we’re big fans - and we’re off to buy the perfect pastel shirt now.

Cotton rich shirt, £25, M&S

Pastel hues are slowly trickling into the shops ahead of spring, and we’d style this shirt with clashing lilac trousers, like these M&S ones:

Wide leg trousers, £39.50, M&S

However, Jane’s simple black trousers from Zara are a great everyday way to wear the top, too. Now, if only the weather would brighten up, we could embrace the new season trends...

