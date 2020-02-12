Ashley Roberts channels 90s fashion in flared Topshop jeans

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden were clearly having a fabulous time on Heart Radio on Wednesday morning, with videos showing the pair messing around on the floor. It turns out Ashley was attempting to teach her co-star how to pull off the iconic Pussycat Dolls challenge, which consists of pressing your face to the floor and angling your legs out behind you in the splits. After a few failed attempts, the pair achieved the perfect synchronised pose and we're impressed - we're not sure our body would contort into that position at any time of day, let alone early on a work morning!

What was very obvious during the whole process was Ashley's beautiful outfit, especially her fabulous jeans. With their pale blue colour and split hem, it gave the illusion that the straight jeans were cut in a flared style which was very reminiscent of the iconic 90s fashion. Luckily, we don't have to travel back in time to copy her style as they are available to buy from Topshop for £42. Clearly a popular style, many sizes have already sold out so you will need to act fast to be in with a chance of replicating her look.

Split-hem jeans, £42, Topshop

BUY NOW

Always a fan of the high-street, the former Strictly star teamed them with a classic white blouse from River Island. Not your usual plain design, the £30 long-sleeved top was decorated with jewelled buttons and delicate silver stitching around the pockets and collar to add a little sparkle.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's leopard print & Other Stories dress is a This Morning hit

White metallic stitch top, £30, River Island

BUY NOW

To finish off her look, Ashley added Kurt Geiger heels and a long camel trenchcoat from Amanda Wakeley. Beauty-wise, the Heart Radio star never gets it wrong, whether her hair is tied in a top knot (which she somehow manages to look chic) or styled down in loose waves like Wednesday morning.

Amanda, on the other hand, rocked an all-purple ensemble consisting of a lilac sheer blouse and perfectly colour-matched trousers. In a hilarious video she posted to Instagram, the 48-year-old revealed her attempts at the Pussycat Doll challenge which she captioned: "The famous [A**] move by @pussycatdolls thanks for the coaching @iamashleyroberts."

READ: Rochelle Humes found the perfect co-ord suit under £100

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.