Yellow is the colour of the day, according to Heart Radio stars Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston! Brightening up the bleak stormy weather, the pair wore matching mellow yellow jumpers on Monday morning. But it was Pussycat Doll Ashley's gorgeous ensemble from Warehouse that caught our eye.

We've tracked down the exact ribbed jumper and it looks far more expensive than its £36 price tag. For the easy-to-wear silhouette and summery colour, the knit is a perfect investment to last you through the seasons. If you're a fan of the style but want a more neutral colour then you can also pick up the design in a khaki colour.

Yellow jumper, £36, Warehouse

Speaking of khaki, the blonde beauty highlighted her wide-leg trousers as she skipped along the corridor for an Instagram video. Another bargain from the high-street store, the green high-waisted trousers feature a paperbag waist and belt and cost just £42. Again, they come in a black colourway for those looking to stock up on the style - since it can take months to find the perfect-fitting pair, why not seize the opportunity to stockpile while you can?

Wide-leg trousers, £42, Warehouse

For a casual daytime look, Ashley, 38, paired her colourful ensemble with white Converse trainers and wore her blonde hair down in loose curls. The outfit was a far cry from the all-white look she rocked last week as she was interviewed alongside her fellow bandmates on Heart FM with Amanda Holden. Colour-blocking can be tricky (not to mention wearing white clothing!), so when Ashley did both at the same time we were amazed! Consisting of a white knit from Ted Baker, comfy trousers from Avavav Firenze and Office heels, the former Strictly star's outfit was so chic.

Luckily, Ashley always tags the brands she’s wearing so we can get our hands on her style, and we love it when she opts for high-street steals. We'll be keeping a close eye on more pretty outfits we can steal.

