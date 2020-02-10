Christine Lampard looks chic on Loose Women in an M&S jumper that we need, ASAP Frank Lampard's wife stuns in a new outfit, from the high street…

Christine Lampard appeared on Loose Women on Monday and wow - what a stunning outfit she rocked! The ITV star delighted fans in a lilac roll neck jumper from Marks & Spencer. It was part of the pure cashmere jumper line and cost £89. With it's long sleeves, elegant silhouette and soft texture, it's a timeless buy. The 41-year-old paired it with a stunning printed skirt by L.K.Bennett and a pair of nude high heels. With her raven hair shaped in a lightly curled style, the TV presenter looked fabulous! Her outfit was put together by Mother Shoppers - Loose Women's resident stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanely, who are in charge of all the ladies on-screen outfits.

Christine looked fabulous on Monday's Loose Women

Speaking to HELLO! about all things fashion Bertie said: "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing."

"I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely. You might think 'oh no too young' but actually, it's about going in and finding the right things that are good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the shop to get an idea of what might work for you, that kind of helps sometimes."

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer

Bertie also thinks that Instagram is really helpful when picking up style tips. "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. And Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, maybe wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that.' It is definitely more accessible now."

