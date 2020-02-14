Lorraine Kelly’s heart-print dress is currently less than £15

Queen of prints Lorraine Kelly is no stranger to a themed outfit - she was seen in lots of sparkle at Christmas - and on Friday she embraced the Valentine’s Day vibes in a gorgeous heart-print dress, which had flattering long sleeves, a fitted waist and a high neck. The presenter styled the stand-out dress with simple nude court shoes and her usual tousled hair, and we think it might be one of her most stunning looks yet.

Lorraine shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and her followers adored the flirty look. One commented: “Gorgeous dress!” while another simply added lots of rose emojis.

Of course, we did some snooping to find out where the dress is from, and it turns out it’s available to buy now from Very. Even better; it’s in the sale - and is less than £15! Of course, it’s selling fast, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Of course, it’s not the firs Valentine’s Day outfit Lorraine has worn - the 60-year-old has been prepping for the big day for a while! In January, the presenter wore a gorgeous heart-print dress on Lorraine, and she looked gorgeous in the stand-out style. From a distance, you could be forgiven for thinking the dress was leopard-print, but if you look closely, you’ll see lots of little red and pink hearts.

Speaking in her book, Shine, she said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days."

"I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."

