Christine Lampard’s polka dot jumpsuit is top of our shopping list

We love seeing Christine Lampard on our screens when she takes over from Lorraine Kelly, and on Monday morning the presenter started the week right by introducing us to the jumpsuit of our dreams from L.K.Bennett. Christine wore the navy blue, polka dot style with a pair of matching blue pointed court shoes, and wore her hair loose, and the result was a look that could work from everything from the office to a more formal occasion.

The 41-year-old uploaded a picture of her outfit to her Instagram page, tagging the brands she was wearing, and fans rushed to compliment her on the look. @Really lovely and very wearable, suits your figure,” one wrote, while another added: “You always look so elegant.”

We definitely agree, and can’t help but be jealous of that gorgeous culotte-leg jumpsuit. Luckily for us, it’s currently available to shop online from L.K.Bennett - and if you’re really quick, you can even bag it with an extra 20 per cent off!

Lois polka dot silk jumpsuit, £395, L.K.Bennett

Christine tends to keep a lower profile on social media than her fellow presenters, but will often indulge us by sharing her clothing choices when she takes over from Lorraine during her holidays. It’s not that Christine doesn’t love fashion, but she admits that she prefers to keep things low-key when she can.

Speaking about her style in an ITV interview, the 41-year-old explained: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel."

Well, we feel like we need that outfit in our lives!

