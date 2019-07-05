The £29.99 rainbow dress Lorraine Kelly & Christine Lampard both LOVE Technicolour style!

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Friday morning, rocking a seriously funky rainbow dress! The bright number came from high street store Mango and we have the best news - it's down to £29.99 in the mid-season sale! Although, there's not many sizes left online - you may have more luck in store. Made in a wrap shape and cut in a midi length with voluminous sleeves, it's a truly fabulous buy. Lorraine, 59, teamed it with red high heel shoes from Steve Madden. If the dress looks familiar to you, that's because fellow ITV star Christine Lampard wore the very same frock in May, when she appeared on Loose Women. Great minds think alike, right?

Lorraine Kelly looked ravishing in rainbow print

This week our favourite celebrities have been embracing the rainbow trend - in celebration of Pride. On Thursday, This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby dazzled viewers with a rainbow skirt which came from high end brand Kitty Joseph. It doesn't come cheap though; the 'Chroma' skirt will set you back a cool £355.00.

Christine Lampard wore the same dress on Loose Women

Yikes! The 38-year-old teamed the skirt with a yellow top by Pure London and high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Holly shared her latest outfit with Instagram fans and they quickly took to the comments section to give the outfit some love. Fellow presenter Kate Thornton wrote: "I want that skirt! It's gorgeous x"

£29.99, Mango

Mother-of-three Holly has always been a huge fan of rainbow fashion. Back in 2017, the blonde beauty looked so striking for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, in a glittering rainbow-coloured mini dress by Ashish, which was worth £1,408.

Holly wore a rainbow skirt on This Morning

The colourful sequin stripes looked amazing paired with her pair of metallic silver heels by Casadei. Ahead of the episode, Holly shared a short clip of herself in the glittery number on Instagram, and captioned it: "The night I wore a rainbow! #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle."

This sent fans into a frenzy, despite the huge price tag. Holly strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock is one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms.

