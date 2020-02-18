Andrea McLean revealed a very glamorous new look during a romantic date night with husband Nick Feeney. The Loose Women panellist travelled back in time to 1912 for an immersive Titanic experience – and she certainly looked the part. Andrea looked beautiful in a floor-length blue gown with floral overlay and mesh sleeves with embroidered flowers. Her hair was pinned under the nape of her neck and she added a touch of bling with a sparkly headband for added glamour. What's more, Andrea revealed that her outfit and accessories are all from TK Maxx and Amazon! Her husband Nick looked very dapper in a black suit with a white bowtie. The couple treated themselves to the special date night for Valentine's Day on Friday, travelling to Brighton with their friends to experience what it would have been like aboard the Titanic.

WATCH VIDEO: At home with Andrea McLean and Nick Feeney

Sharing two photos from their evening on Instagram, Andrea wrote: "What a great Valentine’s Night! Who doesn’t love a bit of dressing up?! Sometimes spending time with people you love isn’t just about smoochy nights for two (don’t get me wrong, they are awesome too...) but are about spending time with people you care about and having fun. So last night @lordfeeney and I decided to go back in time... firstly to 1912 for a First Class evening aboard RMS Titanic! OK, in a hotel in Brighton in an immersive experience with actors, dancers and guests all dressed up and going along for the ride. I’ve never done anything like it before - what a hoot!"

Andrea McLean showed off her purchases from TK Maxx and Amazon

The TV presenter then revealed that following her trip back in time, she and her husband and her two friends went for a nightcap at the very hotel Andrea met Nick six years ago. She added: "It was so great to spend time with Donna aka @donnamaymakeup and Dan and have a good old catch up, then head to @hotelduvinbrighton where Donna and Dan introduced Nick and I on our Blind Date six years ago!! Back to where it all began! A great Valentine’s Night. #allaboutlove #valentines #titanic #love #friendship #backintime."

Andrea McLean and husband Nick Feeney went back in time for Valentine's Day

Andrea and Nick have been married for two years, and celebrated their wedding anniversary at the end of November. The happy couple tied the knot in 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Loose Women stars including Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

