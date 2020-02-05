Loose Women star Andrea McLean tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, but on Tuesday evening the TV presenter shared a glimpse inside her Surrey home in a new video with her husband Nick Feeney and her daughter Amy. Taking to Instagram, Andrea posted footage of her and her husband sitting down on the sofa while being taught dance moves from Amy and one of Nick's daughters. The house, as expected, was immaculate and homely, with a grey sofa, gingham curtains and a modern TV stand, which featured several family photographs. Andrea and Nick live in Surrey, and both have two children from previous relationships.

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has shared a glimpse inside her home

Andrea and Nick have been married for two years, and celebrated their wedding anniversary at the end of November. The happy couple had tied the knot in 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Loose Women stars including Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards." The star also praises Nick for helping her feel confident, and often talks about him on Loose Women.

MORE: Homes Under the Hammer star Lucy Alexander announces devastating news

Andrea and husband Nick Feeney have been married for two years

Andrea said that her special day was proof that "dreams do come true," and the pair have been blissfully happy ever since. Andrea and Nick have even joined together on a business venture, having founded This Girl is on Fire, a motivational website, in 2018. Last year, the couple celebrated its one-year anniversary by inviting fans to come along to an afternoon tea in London. 2019 was a big year for Andrea, who also celebrated her 50th birthday. The presenter hosted a star-studded party that was attended by HELLO!, along with celebrities including Keith Lemon and her Loose Women co-star Gloria Hunniford.

READ: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' adorable bedtime routine revealed

Since turning 50, Andrea has vowed to say yes to every opportunity. She reflected on how her life and attitude had changed over the years during a recent interview with Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time. The TV star admitted that she used to be a lot braver and was more of a go-getter, but that she had changed over the years. After she turned 50 last year, the star vowed to do more things to push her out of her comfort zone, and took part on SOS Who Dares Wins, as well as completing a Vitality London 10K race to raise money for charity. What's more, she ran the race in her underwear as part of the Celebrate You team, whose aim is to promote body confidence.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.