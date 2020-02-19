Emily Atack’s Brit Awards dress was a £40 bargain from ASOS

The Brit Awards 2020 red carpet was full of stand-out dresses in bright colours, but I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack decided to keep it classic this year in a gorgeous LBD. The 30-year-old wore a square-neck fitted black dresses with a thigh-high split, which she styled with simple black strappy sandals and a circle-handle black bag. She wore her hair in loose waves to complement the outfit, and the result was elegant and gorgeous.

Emily shared a picture of her look on Instagram, captioning it: “Drinking, hugging, chatting with pals listening to some sweeeet music. Needed.”

Her followers loved the look, commenting on the post: “you look amazing Em,” and “Looking lovely Emily,” and we certainly agree. So imagine our surprise at finding out that the classic dress is from high street favourite ASOS - and better yet, it comes in under £50! The strappy style is currently available to buy online, and is in stock in most sizes.

Club L London square neck dress, £40, ASOS

Emily isn’t the only one who turned heads on the red carpet at the event. Former Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan turned heads in a gorgeous sparkly silver dress from couture bridal designer Galia Lahav, which featured a plunging neckline, statement shoulders and a huge bow around her waist. Styled by Kelvin Barron, the brunette beauty paired it with matching skyscraper heels from Sophia Webster and an Atelier Swarovski clutch and earrings, which she showed off with her dark hair teased in glamorous waves and fashioned into a high ponytail.

And the night itself was certainly to remember! With spectacular performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, we think it could be one of the best BRITs yet.

