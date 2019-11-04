Strictly's Oti Mabuse dazzles in a gold ASOS jumpsuit - and it's currently on sale! Strictly provided some serious Christmas party outfit inspiration...

With our eyes firmly glued on the dancing abilities of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals on Sunday, we almost missed Oti Mabuse's fabulous gold jumpsuit. Strictly often serves up some incredible outfits, including Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's weekly showstoppers, but Oti's gorgeous ASOS outfit had to be one of our favourites so far.

As she took to the dancefloor for the opening number with Aljaž Škorjanec, the brunette beauty looked gorgeous in the gold sequinned jumpsuit that features a black star print and pockets. Not only is it the perfect outfit for the festive season but it is also currently on sale for £34 down from £63 - so it's a treat for the eyes and the bank account! But hurry, because only sizes 8 and 10 are left.

For her statement look, Oti paired it with a black feathered collar and gold strappy heels, while her hair was plaited in a half-up half-down style. The other professional dancers also embraced the sparkles for the Elton John themed tribute to Rocket Man, with Luba Mushtuk wearing some gorgeous red sequin flared trousers and Dianne Buswell coordinating her fiery red hair with a bright red top and matching trousers. The Christmas party outfit inspiration was endless!

While Oti appeared to be grinning as she enjoyed the Sunday results show, it followed an emotional on Saturday night for the 29-year-old who was seen wiping away tears after her and Kelvin Fletcher's Viennese Waltz. Head judge Shirley Ballas provided some constructive criticism about the dance, which received a score of 34 points. She said: "there's just a little bit too much rise and fall for me" and "it looked a little stuck" but praised the emotive part of the performance.

Oti later admitted that she was carrying nerves for Kelvin, who was considering taking sickness tablets to help him cope with the number of spins in their routine. Speaking on the official Strictly Come Dancing podcast, Kelvin admitted: "Travel sickness tablets. Mike [Bushell] mentioned that I should take them. I might have to give that a go." Luckily, the pair made it safely through to next week's show, so we have our fingers crossed for more fashion steals from Oti.

