Christine Lampard’s classic court shoes are a fashion must-have Every wardrobe needs a pair of these

Christine Lampard’s Lorraine wardrobe has been on point this week. We’ve already lusted after her perfect polka dot jumpsuit and the trousers she wore, inspired by Kate Middleton, and now we’ve got our eyes on her accessories. The 41-year-old wore a gorgeous blue and green outfit from brand Chinti and Parker on Wednesday morning’s show, but we couldn’t help but notice how perfectly it was paired with her classic nude court shoes.

The presenter shared a picture of her outfit online, and fans loved the entire look.

ITV presenters often choose to wear pointed court shoes, as they’re a great classic option that work with everything from trousers to dresses and more. The likes of Holly Willoughby and Lorraine favour the styles, and we’re seriously considering investing. Like Christine, we’re looking at the gorgeous styles from Russell and Bromley, which are pricey but built to last.

Stiletto heels, £225, Russell & Bromley

Of course, black is also a great option, and the likes of L.K.Bennett also do a great pair of pointed courts.

Christine may stick to what she knows when it comes to footwear, but she’s been switching up her hairstyle, too. Writing on Twitter, she revealed: "So, I embraced my natural curl today. This hasn’t seen the light of day for many MANY years.

"Straighteners changed my life as a teenager but here I am revealing the real me."

Fans absolutely loved the curls, and have been flooding her Instagram pictures with comments. One wrote: "Your hair looks beautiful, Christine," while another added: "Your hair is gorgeous. Never hide it."

We agree - what a gorgeous look for Christine!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.